Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.68. 9,362,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,303,302. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average is $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $459.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.