Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Apple Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.82. 101,593,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,765,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.98. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Apple

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,555,000 after purchasing an additional 424,839 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,737,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,526,687,000 after purchasing an additional 245,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

