Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

