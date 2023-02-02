ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $250,000 in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in REV Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in REV Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REV Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $773.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.95. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.