Argent Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,203,000 after acquiring an additional 836,505 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

