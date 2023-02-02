Argent Advisors Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLH opened at $115.80 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $144.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.94.
