Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.50.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE:ARW traded up $7.41 on Thursday, reaching $127.71. 43,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 150,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,564,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

