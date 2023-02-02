Astar One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.27 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Astar has a total market capitalization of $90.32 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00403822 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.97 or 0.28346211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00524799 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

