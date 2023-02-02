AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.21

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.21 and traded as high as $13.50. AstroNova shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 2,532 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.39 million, a P/E ratio of 165.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.