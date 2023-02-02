Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as high as C$2.97. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 17,590,319 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$397.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$129,732.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,461,024.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.