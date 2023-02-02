Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as high as C$2.97. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 17,590,319 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total value of C$129,732.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,461,024.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
Read More
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.