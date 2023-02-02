Atom Investors LP Has $254,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in NiSource by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

