Atom Investors LP Invests $103,000 in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in BRC by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in BRC by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 119,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BRC to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of BRCC opened at $6.55 on Thursday. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 17,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $105,740.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 818,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,319.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 865,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 17,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $105,740.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 818,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 67,712 shares of company stock valued at $430,991 in the last ninety days. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

