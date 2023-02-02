Atom Investors LP Sells 59,467 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Atom Investors LP lessened its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,467 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned 0.07% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The company had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 million. Analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APEN shares. Cowen cut Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

