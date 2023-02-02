Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Purchases 2,500 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,195.88).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,761 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,801.55 ($12,105.16).

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Tobin purchased 2,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,345.31).

On Friday, December 16th, Michael Tobin purchased 3,953 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of £16,839.78 ($20,797.55).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

BOOM stock opened at GBX 407.50 ($5.03) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Audioboom Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 345.50 ($4.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.14). The firm has a market cap of £66.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1,208.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 460.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 565.31.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

