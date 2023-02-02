Augur Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.92 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Augur has a market capitalization of $66.92 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00025827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002889 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
