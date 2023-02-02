Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.68

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.68 and traded as high as C$11.48. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 18,984 shares.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$807.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 108.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Aura Minerals

In other news, insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$948,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,576,005 shares in the company, valued at C$296,850,439.50. Insiders have bought a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,000 over the last quarter.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

