Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 11.1%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating) shares were down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 102,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 93,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Autins Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84.

About Autins Group

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion and assembly, prototyping, tooling, and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

