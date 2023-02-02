Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.93.

NYSE ATHM opened at $36.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. Autohome has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.21.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after acquiring an additional 941,171 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Autohome by 5,375.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 755,905 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Autohome by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 506,984 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Autohome by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Autohome by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 283,124 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

