Avalanche Price Reaches $22.10 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.96 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.10 or 0.00092485 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00061894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025340 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,388,970 coins and its circulating supply is 314,982,980 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

