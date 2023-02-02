Avalanche Price Reaches $22.10 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.96 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.10 or 0.00092485 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00061894 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010604 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025340 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004446 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002000 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,388,970 coins and its circulating supply is 314,982,980 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
