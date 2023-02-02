Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Stock Position Boosted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $11,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $314,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.40. 20,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,937. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99.

