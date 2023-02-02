Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 93,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $373.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.70. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 69,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 117.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 62.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 17.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 133,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

