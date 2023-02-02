Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.49

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 120114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

RNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,439,000 after purchasing an additional 375,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,307,000 after purchasing an additional 189,975 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,899,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,064,000 after acquiring an additional 276,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,898,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

