Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.19 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.29.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. UBS Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA opened at $30.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $10,635,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 120.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

