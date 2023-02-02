Axie Infinity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159.91 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $159.91 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $11.24 or 0.00047703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,469,735 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,469,735.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.36828214 USD and is up 5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $155,719,283.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

