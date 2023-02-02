AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AXIS Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $61.54 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.34%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,716,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,004,000 after acquiring an additional 336,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 56.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 274,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

