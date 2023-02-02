B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Stock Price Down 6%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
B Communications Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $504.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.
About B Communications
B Communications Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the telecommunications industry. It operates through the following segments: Bezeq, Pelephone Communications, Bezeq International, and DBS. The Bezeq segment provides telephony services, Internet access infrastructure services, data transmission and communication services, and wholesale service using physical infrastructure.
