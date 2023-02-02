B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYP) Trading Down 2.3%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 14,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

