Banco Santander S.A. Has $747,000 Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,850 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,694 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 83.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 732,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 122.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 619,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,387 shares of company stock worth $1,483,766. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

