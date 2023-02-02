Banco Santander S.A. Invests $505,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLN. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $53,118,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $25,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $19,431,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $14,644,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $12,210,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HLN opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Haleon

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

