Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,689 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

