Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,774,000 after purchasing an additional 918,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,555,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 97,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after purchasing an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

