Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 3,210 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Crown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Crown by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Crown by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCK opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

