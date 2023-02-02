Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $99.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

