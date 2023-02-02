Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,342 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $278,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ECH stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

