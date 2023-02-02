Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 101,661 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $42.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

