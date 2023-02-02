Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1,356.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,990,473 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bank of America worth $615,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,976,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,076,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

