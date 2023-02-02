Bank of America Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $108.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $92.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $63.33 to $64.67 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised PACCAR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.64.
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 17.13%.
Insider Transactions at PACCAR
In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $7,729,295.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,192,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $7,729,295.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,192,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,275 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of PACCAR
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
