Barclays Downgrades Relx (NYSE:RELX) to Equal Weight

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,810 ($34.70) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,770 ($34.21) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,828 ($34.93) to GBX 2,800 ($34.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of RELX opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
