Barclays Downgrades Relx (NYSE:RELX) to Equal Weight

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,810 ($34.70) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,770 ($34.21) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,828 ($34.93) to GBX 2,800 ($34.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of RELX opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Relx by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 292,228 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Relx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 94,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

