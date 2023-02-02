BarnBridge (BOND) One Day Volume Tops $6.30 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $36.36 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00019640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,775,130 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

