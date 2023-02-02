BarnBridge Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.17 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $37.17 million and $6.83 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for $4.78 or 0.00020004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,775,130 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

