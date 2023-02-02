Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $399.22 million and $38.19 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Basic Attention Token Profile
Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,867,042 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
