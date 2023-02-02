BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.18 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.50 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.48.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

Institutional Trading of BCE

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

