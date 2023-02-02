BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $27.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0326 per share. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.