Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Sells $49,766.32 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Terry-Ann Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 24th, Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10.
  • On Wednesday, January 18th, Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics



Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

