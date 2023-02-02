Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Sells $49,766.32 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Terry-Ann Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

