Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.18.
Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance
Shares of BDX stock traded down $5.70 on Thursday, reaching $248.47. 3,033,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,894. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Becton, Dickinson and
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
