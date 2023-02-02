Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.18.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $5.70 on Thursday, reaching $248.47. 3,033,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,894. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

