Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $159.79 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Beldex has a market cap of $159.79 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.86 or 0.07009047 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00090465 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00030404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00061033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024652 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.