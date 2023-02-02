Belrium (BEL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $25,282.63 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00015563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009444 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005217 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

