Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$680.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.93 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. 869,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,290. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Benchmark Electronics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

