Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.39-$0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.45 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 18.5 %

NYSE BHE traded down $5.30 on Thursday, hitting $23.36. 174,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $821.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.