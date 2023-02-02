Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €47.20 Price Target

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) received a €47.20 ($51.30) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on shares of Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

TLX traded down €1.38 ($1.50) during trading on Thursday, reaching €43.98 ($47.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.49. Talanx has a 1 year low of €33.44 ($36.35) and a 1 year high of €44.42 ($48.28). The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

